Dominican Republic established additional border posts with Haiti

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (CMC) — The Dominican Republic has announced plans to end the year with 10 new inter-agency border posts to improve immigration rules for people going to and arriving from neighbouring Haiti.

“We are not only improving the land border controls, but also the maritime and aerial controls of our spaces. And that's why the construction of inter-agency posts has been increasing,” said Defence Minister Lieutenant General Rubén Paulino Sem, in a statement to the press following a meeting with President Danilo Medina.

“The security of the border is the main mission of our armed forces,” said the minister.

The inter-agency positions have the presence of officials from various ministries and public bodies, to centralise in one place — border, customs, security, drug, health, and environmental surveillance controls.

According to Sem, border surveillance is one of the four axes of the Strategic Defence Plan, together with institutional strengthening, the welfare of the soldier and his relatives, and support for the National Police.