Don ready to use sports for peace and development

Some 250 Jamaicans have been awarded Chevening Scholarships since Jamaica's first cohort in 1984.

Founded in 1983, Chevening is the United Kingdom Government's global scholarship programme aimed at developing global leaders through providing the opportunity to undertake postgraduate study in the UK.

This year, 14 outstanding Jamaicans were selected for the scholarship.

Today the Jamaica Observer presents the final in its series of stories on some of the 2020-2021 awardees.

Supporting local sport associations so that they can play a more pivotal role in driving social and economic development is the short-term objective of Chevening Scholarship awardee Don Dobson.

The Calabar old boy, who will in a few weeks begin his pursuit of a MSc in Sport Management at the University of Stirling in Scotland, reasoned that when sports associations professionally manage their affairs, it enhances their ability to attract major investments and sponsorships which can be used to develop our athletes and sporting infrastructure, organise competitions and support youth and community development programmes.

“This ultimately redounds to the benefit of the country as it stimulates economic activity, creates jobs and linkages across several industries and sectors. I will also focus on implementing sports-based development programmes to teach young people important life skills and lessons, build their character and resilience, and positively influence their learning outcomes and life chances,” said Dobson who is the senior director of communications and public education at the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica.

According to Dobson, he also intends to use the knowledge and insights gained at the University of Stirling to enhance the Broadcasting Commission's expertise in sports media rights and distribution models.

“Over the longer term my goal is to improve the governance systems in as many sports associations as possible while establishing Jamaica as a leader in the use of sports to address social issues.”

With his Chevening journey almost off the ground, the Calabar graduate underscored that it has always been a dream of his to study sport management in the United Kingdom, with a view to helping Jamaica's sports industry address the marketing, management, governance and financing challenges which stymie its potential to be a vehicle for peace and national development as outlined in the National Sport Policy.

Dobson volunteers with Netball Jamaica and is a member of the British Council's Boys Can Mentorship Programme, the Calabar Old Boys' Mentorship Programme, and a member of the coaching staff of Calabar High School's Schools' Challenge Quiz team.

“I decided to apply for a Chevening scholarship as I saw it as a strategic opportunity to access the specialist training and networks that would position me to become a transformative leader in Jamaica's sports industry. I am happy that Chevening recognised that sport has a strategic role to play in the achievement of Jamaica's development goals,” declared Dobson.