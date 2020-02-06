Don't be discriminatory towards Chinese, Dr Tufton urges

A S the threat of the novel coronavirus looms, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is urging Jamaicans to refrain from stigmatising Chinese nationals and Jamaicans of Chinese descent.

Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer at a media briefing to update the country on the Government's efforts to protect the population yesterday, Dr Tufton said the issue of stigma must be included in the awareness narrative.

“I want to make it clear again that our efforts to minimise the risk of the coronavirus is in no shape or form a commentary or a reflection on the strength of the friendship [with] the Chinese race and the people of China, and China as a country. In the interest of our nationals, we are working to protect our country from this virus as other countries are doing around the world, but as far as we are concerned we are doing so in the interest of humanity, including the Chinese population who themselves are doing a lot in their country,” he stated.

The health minister said the actions being taken by Chinese authorities include many of the measures that are being taken here, such as restricting travel and quarantining.

“We certainly share the concerns that they share and we are, as best as possible, coordinating with them to ensure that we solve this problem together. So it (our actions) should not be interpreted as being discriminatory, because that certainly [is] not the intention, and we would encourage Jamaicans not to take that approach either.

“We are sorry about what is taking place there (in China) and we share with them, in whatever way we can, to ensure that we work together to address this issue,” Tufton continued.

A Chinese Jamaican told the Observer this week that she has faced blatant discrimination at her place of employment, despite explaining that she has not travelled to China recently. The woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stressed that it was not her intent to cause any discord with her colleagues, but there is need for a national education and awareness campaign with an emphasis on stigma.

Dr Tufton said frequent updates will be provided to the nation, through briefings like yesterday's press conference — the third in the past week — and that the ministry will also beef up its awareness campaign through radio advertisements. He noted, too, that placements have also been made in the print media.

Meanwhile, he emphasised that the restrictions on travel from China remain in effect, but that the term “ban” should not be interpreted that everyone coming from China will be barred from landing.

“Under law, we can't refuse landing status of Jamaicans, so if you interpret ban in the strictest way, it would be a wrong choice of words; but there are heightened restrictions in that we are not encouraging persons to travel to China or to travel from [there], and if they do, they're going to be subjected to the quarantine arrangements or isolation,” he explained.

Dr Tufton said each traveller from China will be assessed using a special risk-assessment tool, and those determined to be high risk will be quarantined in a Government facility, while low-risk travellers will be quarantined at home with follow-ups from the parish health care teams.

So far, 27 people have been denied landing status in Jamaica, while 13 remain quarantined and one in isolation in separate undisclosed facilities.

The health and wellness minister pointed out that there are various types of quarantine, including being restricted to home, while the isolated patient is admitted to a medical facility. He stressed that, at this time, the isolated patient — who was initially treated at Annotto Bay Hospital — still has not met the criteria for novel coronavirus.

As of yesterday, there were 24,554 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 492 related deaths, one of which occurred outside of China. The virus has cases in 24 countries, with 33 cases confirmed in Japan — which has the highest number of cases outside of China — followed by Thailand, which has 25 cases.