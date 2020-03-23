Don't give up the fight, Johnson tells nurses

PRESIDENT of the Nurses' Association of Jamaica (NAJ), Carmen Johnson, is imploring nurses to be resilient and not be discouraged about playing their part in the fight against the corona virus disease (COVID-19) after it was reported yesterday that doctors and nurses had tested positive for the virus.

“I want to say to our members, continue to do what you do. Continue to prepare yourself to be a part of the greater fight that you will have to fight and the greater crisis that may result, because we have to play our part and do it well,” she told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

Johnson was responding to a report carried in yesterday's Sunday Gleaner which indicated that the medical workers were infected with the deadly virus in the line of duty.

Johnson stated that the “misleading reports” of nurses and doctors being infected with the virus “could not have come at a more unfortunate time.

“It is a very unfortunate occurrence at a time when we are still trying to get our nurses to be a bit more comfortable and responsive in saying they will participate in the cure of these patients becauseas you all know, the fear of the unknown still lingers and we don't know how it will play out.

“It is very unfortunate at this time, when we are still trying to get out members in a more stable mindset to be a part of the whole fight against COVID-19,” she reiterated. She continued: “Yes, we are aware that we have had members who have had to work with patients who were diagnosed, who were quarantined, but to date they have not depicted any signs or symptoms and they continue to do well.

“The NAJ and our members are not aware of any nurse who has been tested positive for COVID-19,” she said.

She encouraged citizens to desist from placing nurses under any additional scrutiny.

“We want to say to the populace to not use this and create any other negative resentment to our nurses or [as a reason to] want to shun them more. We are still trying to be safe and we are still trying to ensure that the rest of the populace is safe and that they are cared for,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also denied that nurses and doctors had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the numbers were not included in those reported to the country.

The ministry was responding also to yesterday's Gleaner lead story reporting on an interview with Health and Welness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

The newspaper had quoted Tufton as saying “There are a number of persons who, having dealt with a patient, subsequently tested positive.”

The ministry, in a news release, said it acknowledged that an interview was given by Dr Tufton during which a range of questions were posed and answers given on several matters, including general testing of persons and front line health care workers, and whether these tests were positive and included in the announced 19 cases.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to emphatically state that no doctor, nurse or any member of the front line staff in the public health system or private practice in Jamaica has tested positive for COVID-19, and that there are no health care workers excluded from the count of positive cases in Jamaica,” the release said.

“Some members of the frontline staff have been in quarantine, due to exposure to COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, but all have tested negative and are serving the quarantine period of 14 days,” the ministry added.

“To safeguard our first responders, including nurses and doctors, Jamaica has established a protocol to randomly test our health care team for COVID-19 and those who may have unknowingly come in contact with a COVID-19 case. they undergo the requisite quarantine protocol.”

The ministry said it has, through the daily media briefings, press releases, interviews and snapshot dashboards, been fully transparent as it relates to the number of people tested for COVID-19, those in quarantine or isolation, and the number of individuals who came to Jamaica from a country of interest.

“As at Friday, March 20, Jamaica has tested a total 89 cases at the National Influenza Centre; 19 cases have come back positive and 70 have been negative for COVID-19,” the ministry added.

The Jamaica Medical Doctors' Association (JMDA) in a news release stated that while there were doctors and nurses who had examined and treated patients with COVID-19, no doctor had tested positive up to Saturday, March 21, 2020.

“There are reports of doctors and nurses testing positive for COVID-19. This is erroneous and a grave error, based on investigations we have carried out.

“We do agree that there are doctors and nurses who have examined and treated patients who are COVID-19 positive. We do also admit that these health care workers are also currently quarantined. As of March 21, 2020 no doctor has tested positive.

“In the face of a national crisis, we encourage responsible journalism for the protection of members and the nation,” the news release stated.