Don't let up!

ALBERTA, Canada — A United States-based professor, who is behind the End Coronavirus platform that this week ranked Jamaica among its list of 33 winners on efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, has urged the country to not let up on preventative measures that have resulted in a somewhat flattening of the infection curve in recent days.

Labelling the country's efforts so far as “successful”, Prof Yaneer Bar-Yam — a physicist and complexity scientist who founded the New England Complex Systems Institute — says Jamaica's ranking is reflective of the effective systems the Government has put in place to deal with the pandemic. He urged the country to treat its COVID-19 fight as its track athletes do races on the world stage.

“You have to treat this like you are running a race, and Jamaicans know how to run a race. You have to know where the finish line is because if you relax, people will get confused as they will not know where the finish line is. You have to keep the measures and the communication going so everyone knows that they still have to work hard [to get rid of the virus] and you know that the last part of the race is the hardest,” Prof Bar-Yam, a pandemic expert, told the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday.

Jamaica ranks along with South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Cambodia, China, Croatia, Cuba, Iceland, and Luxembourg in the “winners” class. On the contrary, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, and Russia have been lumped along with other countries such as Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Nigeria, and India as countries that need to do substantially more to control the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, countries that are “nearly there” include Japan, Germany, Spain, Norway, Italy, France, Denmark, Belgium and The Netherlands.

Apart from Jamaica, Cuba and Belize — which was added yesterday — no other country in the region is featured among the winners on the platform's lists.

Yesterday, for the first time since it recorded its first confirmed case 50 days ago, Jamaica reported no new confirmed cases of the virus on the island. The development added to a continued downward trend of confirmed cases for the island which, up until Wednesday, had seen consecutive days of single-digit new confirmed cases with recoveries registering in double digits. Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Wednesday showed Jamaica recording two additional confirmed cases, bringing its tally to 509, and 13 additional recoveries. Yesterday, there were five more recoveries pushing the figure up to 118.

Prof Bar-Yam said though the aim is to reach zero new cases consistently, the Jamaican Government, the institutions leading the fight and the citizens should feel good about the work they've put in as a collective unit to thwart the spread of the virus, which up until yesterday had claimed more than 100,000 lives across the globe and has brought bustling economies to a screeching halt. Jamaica has so far projected a 5.1 per cent decline in its gross domestic product for this fiscal year and has already seen a $120-billion gap in the budget as tax revenues decline because of the virus.

“Recently you are seeing three to four to five cases on average per day. This means that the steps you (Jamaica) have taken are successful in reducing the transmission. If you work a little harder you can get rid of it. Once you have zero cases (consistently), you will be able to get back gradually. There will still be challenges as this will be dependent on whether there will be many other countries that are clear of the disease,” he told the Observer.

Jamaica is currently undertaking a controlled re-entry of citizens stranded outside its borders, while efforts are being made to reopen sections of the economy under tight restrictions. On Wednesday, a flight carrying passengers from New York and Florida landed in Kingston. It was the second repatriation flight to the island in the span of a week. Under the new restrictions, passengers — with the exception of diplomats — are subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a Government facility along with the request tests for the virus.

On Wednesday, Prof Bar-Yam said he understood the necessity for the re-entry of citizens but urged the Government to go a step further in ensuring that people are indeed free of the virus when they leave their respective quarantine facilities.

“I strongly believe the quarantine should go for more than two weeks. I recommend three or four weeks as there is a longer period of risk. The other thing we would suggest is that they use CT scans as these are good for early identification of cases,” Prof Bar-Yam suggested.

His End Coronavirus platform promotes decisive action, mass wearing of face masks, widespread testing, isolation of individuals away from the family home, continued social distancing, and strict travel restrictions as ways to beat the virus.

He urged Jamaica to not relent on its measures to limit people movement, promote social distancing, ramp up its testing and keep citizens updated with constant communication. He said his organisation stands ready to lend its expertise in helping Jamaica stay on a path of success.

“Keep going with the very strong policies and we can show them how they can do better testing to stop the transmission and maybe, in a couple of weeks, we could see the effect,” he said, noting that the Jamaican Government should continue to impress upon its citizens the role they play in controlling the spread of the disease.