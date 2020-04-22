Double-check credentials to avoid being scammed

Dear Mr Brown,

My friend was a victim of an imposter legal professional in Canada. She was trying to switch her status from visitor to student and I suggested that she ask you for help, but because she was already in Alberta, she sought assistance there. Can you help her now?

— WB

Dear WB:

I have been reading about incidents like this, in which someone, posing as a registered immigration consultant, makes contact and cites the official website of an immigration firm, claiming to be a legitimate affiliate of the organisation.

In at least one instance, payments were then made to an account in the name of another person. However, this sparked scepticism since the demand was for tuition fee payment, which should be made directly to the school.

The police found that the scammer was using a phone number from Nova Scotia in Canada, and a number being used on WhatsApp was from Abilene, Texas, in the United States.

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council

The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC) is the body responsible for governing the conduct of immigration representatives. The Federation of Law Societies of Canada (FLSC) is the national coordinating body for provincial and territorial law societies in Canada. Together, with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), these organisations help safeguard potential immigrants from unauthorised immigration representatives who pose a threat to the integrity of Canada's immigration system.

Authorised immigration representative

When undertaking Canadian immigration matters, you should always receive advice from an authorised immigration representative. Under Canadian law, only authorised immigration representatives can charge a fee to assist someone to apply for visas, permits, permanent residence, and/or citizenship.

In general, to avoid such occurrences, I would recommend using the official contact information, such as the website, registered e-mail address, and/or telephone contact to confirm the legitimacy of any professional.

I can definitely assist your friend. Although not everyone will need assistance with a visa or permit application, many individuals require some form of advice, assistance and/or representation. Professionals have the training and, more importantly, the experience to provide useful assistance.

If a professional handles 1,000 cases a year, then that additional knowledge and insight can be helpful.

Antonn Brown, BA, (Hons), LLB, MSc, RCIC, is an immigration counsel and an accredited Canadian education agent of JAMAICA2CANADA.COM — a Canadian immigration and education firm in Kingston. Send questions/comments to jamaica2canada@gmail.com.