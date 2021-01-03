DownSound 'Give Back' project reaches over 3,000 families in 2020

DownSound Entertainment (DSE), with the help of partners and sponsors, assisted over 3,000 Jamaican families in 2020, as part of its 'Give Back' initiative.

The latest came over the Christmas holiday, with the distribution of 400 packages in Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon, Trelawny, and St James.

The packages included essential non-perishables, salt fish, beans, spices, whole chicken, and juices.

Among the communities, institutions and organisations that benefited from the activity were Payne Land, Cockburn Pen, Winter's Pen, Rose Town, Barrett Town, Flanker, St James Infirmary, Garland Children's Home, SOS Children's Village, Garland Hall Children's Home, Sunbeam Home for Boys, Children's First Foundation, Strathmore Children's Home, Ward B at Spanish Town Hospital, and 4P Ministries.

“During 2020 a lot happened and the world as a whole has felt the changes,” DownSound Entertainment said in a statement. “With the help of partners and sponsors, DownSound Entertainment CEO Joe Bogdanovich and the DSE team have given back to the community that for years has been our biggest support. With this thought in mind, the team developed the DSE Give Back initiative.

“DSE Give Back began during the early stages of the pandemic in March. Over the past nine months, the team has been able to give a helping hand, in some way, to each parish. This give back, the fourth one for the year, has enabled us to cooperate with various entities across the island that share the same vision, to be a source of light when our country needs it most.

“With the help of GraceKennedy, Hardware and Lumber, and Pure Country, just to name a few, we have been able to distribute over 3,000 packages in the past nine months,” DownSound said.

Last week, DownSound capped off the giving season by gifting 10 lucky on-air callers Christmas hams. Bogdanovich also appeared on television to present other lucky winners with gifts and surprises courtesy of R Hotel Kingston, District 5 Restaurant and Lounge (located on the roof of the R Hotel), Tracks and Records, and Hardware and Lumber.