DPP supports team in Manchester Municipal Corporation corruption trial

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Director of Public Prosecution Paula Llewellyn came out on Thursday to support her team leading the Manchester Municipal Corporation corruption trial.

The trial began in the Manchester Parish Court on Monday for the eight individuals charged in the matter.

Former deputy superintendent of the Road and Works Department Sanja Elliott, former acting secretary manager and director of finance David Harris, former temporary works overseer Kendale Roberts, former bank teller Radcliffe McLean, Elliott's former employee Dwayne Sibblies, Elliott's parents Elwardo and Myrtle, and Elliott's wife Tasha-Gay were all charged in the matter.

The charges include forgery, conspiracy to defraud and obtaining money by false pretense.

Llewellyn told the media that there are 32 counts of indictments in question and that there is currently a list of 59 witnesses.

She said that she came to assist the team because one of the witnesses needed a “jolt”.

“Wherever any of my crown counsel are, all 50-odd, I can come in any time. Certain reports were made to me and I said let me come, they need some support. Sometimes when you see the witnesses like this and they look like they want to have amnesia, sometimes you have to give them a jolt. She got a jolt so she is being much more co-operative than she was yesterday,” said Llewellyn.

The witness in question is an accounting clerk from the corporation who was being drilled by the crown counsel as they worked through several documents, including invoices and vouchers, verifying signatures and handwriting.

The clerk, who was soft-spoken but appeared composed, is the fifth witness who has taken the stand to date.

Retired former Mayor of Mandeville and chairman of the Manchester Municipal Corporation Brenda Ramsay was among those who went before.

The sum under investigation, which the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) said was in excess of $95 million at the start of the case in 2016, is now over $ 400 million.

The case started in 2016 after MOCA, the Financial Services Commission and the Office of the Contractor General (OCG) conducted a joint raid of corporate offices and homes of some senior employees of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

Sanja Elliot and Sibbles were then arrested and charged.

MOCA disclosed that the investigation was ongoing and thereafter other arrests and charges were made.

All the accused were in court on Thursday. Except for Sibblies, who does not appear to have legal representation, all the others had their attorneys present.

Representatives from the Integrity Commission and MOCA are also part of the prosecution team.

The trial may run for more than a month.