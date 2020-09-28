Dr Hopeton Dunn pays tribute to veteran journalist Wenty Bowen

Veteran journalist and Caribbean intellectual Wenty Bowen has died, his long time colleague Professor Hopeton Dunn said yesterday.

“It is with profound sadness and deep regret that the media sector marks the passing of Wenty Bowen — outstanding journalist and Caribbean scholar,” Dunn said in attribute to the late journalist.

“I came to know of Wenty's work as a journalist and photographer during his time at the Daily News in the mid-1970s. There, he reported on a wide range of national and regional topics, alongside such colleagues as Carl Wint, Ben Brodie and Canute James, who was then editor of that newspaper.

“While at the Daily News, Wenty designed a set of Christmas cards and greeting cards with Caribbean and Jamaican images, indicating his interest in photography, in valuing local content and in promoting Caribbean images. He worked at the Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation in its early years, and later served as an instructor at the Creative Production and Training Centre.

“Wenty began working as a part-time lecturer at then Caribbean Institute of Mass Communication in the mid-1970s. During that time, he completed the 300-page Directory of Caribbean Mass Media, which was published by the Mass Comm Institute, UWI, in 1976. The directory highlighted the background of media houses and leading personalities throughout the region, thereby contributing to a deeper understanding of the diversity and scope of media and its leading actors in the region.

“ Wenty later became a full-time lecturer at CARIMAC and served through the early 1990s. He taught television script writing, feature writing and print journalism to several cohorts of Caribbean students. His interest in research ranged from media history to Caribbean governance and regional integration.

“In 1993, Wenty became a founding member of the Caribbean Association for Communication Research, which I had the honour of leading for several years, alongside such colleagues as Dr Paul Martin and Dr Elaine Wallace, among others.

“As we mark Wenty's passing, we recognise him as a wise Caribbean intellectual, dedicated to public service and to the development of a strong and vibrant media industry in the region. He was a good listener, soft-spoken and thoughtful. He was also an excellent writer and an outstanding analyst of Caribbean affairs.

“We celebrate with respect and honour, Wenty Bowen's life and sterling contributions, and extend profound condolences to his family and closest associates,” said Dunn.

Professor Dunn is the former director of the Caribbean School of Media and Communication, University of the West Indies (UWI) and is currently professor of communications policy and digital media at the University of Botswana.