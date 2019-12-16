Dr Margaret Jones Williams, top environmental specialist flying J'can flag at UNDP Suriname

Jamaican Dr Margaret Jones Williams has taken up her recent assignment as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) deputy resident representative and head of office at the UN agency's country office in Dutch-speaking Suriname.

Dr Jones Williams is a top development and environment professional with over 30 years of dedicated work straddling the private sector, civil society, academia, the public sector and with international organisations.

She has extensive experience in policy preparation and advisory services, project management and implementation, project monitoring and evaluation, environmental impact assessments, construction monitoring, lecturing and teaching, report writing and publication, as well as resource mobilisation.

Jones Williams also brings to the UN job, experience as leader of multidisciplinary teams in the areas of natural resources management, biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation and mitigation and disaster risk reduction.

Prior to her Suriname appointment, she was the head of the Natural Resources Management, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Unit at UNDP Lao PDR from 2014-2019, and Manager of the Environment Unit at UNDP Jamaica from 2009-2014.

Before joining UNDP, Jones Williams honed her considerable skills as a director and consultant at Environment Solutions Ltd, a private sector Caribbean environmental consulting company where she worked from 1999-2009. She also worked as an independent consultant and in project development while lecturing part-time at The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus.

Jones Williams holds a master's Degree in natural sciences with a major in marine biology and a minor in chemistry from The UWI and a PhD in Environmental Management with a focus on Biological Oceanography from the University of Southampton where she attended as a commonwealth scholar.

Her brother is the accomplished Jeremy Jones, director of corporate services at Gordon “Butch” Stewart's Sandals Resorts International.