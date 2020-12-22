COVID concern leads Peter's wish list

WITH COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc on the Jamaican economy while claiming 286 lives and infecting 12,289 Jamaicans up to Sunday, former People's National Party (PNP) president and former Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips's new year wish is for an effective coronavirus vaccine to become widely available for Jamaicans early in 2021.

“The first hope that I have for 2021 is that we will all be able help rescue the country from the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, and ultimately for Jamaica to get an effective vaccination programme going which will protect the population from this dreadful disease.

“My hope, in addition, is that we will also restart economic life, and people's livelihoods will be rebuilt in 2021 on a more inclusive basis than in the past so that there can be a greater sense of social justice and inclusiveness among all our people,” Phillips told the Jamaica Observer as he kicked off our series on new year wishes.

Phillips, who resigned as president of the PNP shortly after the party's crushing defeat in the September 3, 2020 General Election, argued that Jamaica needs more inclusiveness if it is to advance next year.

“This is essential if we are going to be able to build the bonds of solidarity among ourselves and create law-abiding communities free from the inter-personal violence which is causing so much havoc in communities across the country,” said Phillips.

“Overall, I hope for a 2021 which will be prosperous, which will see social inclusiveness, which will be disease-free, and where we will reduce the levels of crime that have caused so much damage to our country.

“I hope for a happy, prosperous new year for the Jamaican people,” added Phillips.

The former Cabinet minister remains the Member of Parliament St Andrew East Central as he winds down what has been a long and successful career in politics.