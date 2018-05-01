Dream Entertainment endorses Food For the Poor 5K

Dream Entertainment Limited has offered its support to the fourth annual staging of Food For the Poor (FFP) Jamaica's 5K Run/Walk by donating one “Dream” home for a family who is desperately in need.

The Dream Entertainment team recently made the announcement, ahead of the charity event, which will start and end at Emancipation Park in Kingston on the eve of Mother's Day, May 12.

Since the inception, of the 5K, FFP Jamaica has been supported by numerous corporate organisations with their goal of raising funds to construct houses for the poor, desperate, and needy islandwide.

“We are fully supporting Food For the Poor Jamaica for this life-changing event in Jamaica,” a news release from FFP quoted Dream Entertainment's Director of Public Relations Kamal Bankay.

He said his organisation wants to join in with other corporate bodies because of the difference being made in the lives of thousands of Jamaicans from the initiative.

“People from all around the world have supported our events over the years, and we believe it is very important for us to give back to Jamaica and support charitable initiatives in our country,” Bankay said.

“In keeping with this, we have decided to donate funds to cover the cost of one dream house in time for this year's 5K walk/run,” Bankay added.

“Our company believes that entertainment is essential to a balanced and healthy life, but the critical and most basic needs for all humans — namely food, water, and shelter — are scarce for some of our families. We all must pitch in and do whatever we can to provide for our less fortunate Jamaicans. With this donation of a home we are humbled to change a family's life and hope to continue working with FFP Jamaica to assist with their life-changing programmes,” he said.

Executive Director of FFP Jamaica David Mair was happy when he heard the news of Dream Entertainment's involvement.

“On behalf of the family who will be receiving this house and our entire team at Food For the Poor Jamaica, we are extremely grateful. We are also happy and welcoming of those who are willing to give shelter and comfort to Jamaicans who are desperately in need,” Mair said.

He added that individuals and groups can also make a difference by registering for the 5K or by donating cash.