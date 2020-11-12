Dry Harbour Mountain developer hits back

DEVELOPERS of the controversial Dry Harbour Mountain project yesterday came out swinging at critics who have lambasted the Government for reversing its earlier decision to prevent the project from going ahead.

In a late-evening release, Bengal Development rubbished points put forward earlier this week by environmentalists, saying it has committed to proceeding with the project in line with 72 conditions laid down by the National Environment and Planning Agency, even though this will increase its development costs.

Bengal, a subsidiary of Jamaica World LLC, also stressed that the planned quarrying is just the first step of its longer-term plan for the area.

“Our ultimate goal is to develop the property for eventual residential, commercial, ecotourism, and clean energy development. Quarrying the property is the first phase in that process to efficiently and economically prepare the property for development. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community, creating jobs, and preserving and reclaiming the property while running a productive quarrying operation,” said the release.

“The property is approximately 569 acres and of that only 123 acres — the subject of the EIA [environmental impact assessment] — is proposed to be quarried. This represents approximately 21.6 per cent of the total property area. Regarding concerns on the potential mining or quarrying on the bluff, the environmental permit has explicitly outlined that this area is to be left in its natural state.”

On Monday, The Gleaner reported that Leslie Campbell, the then minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, had, in July, overturned a decision by a State watchdog not to allow mining and quarrying at the location in Discovery Bay, St Ann.

Yesterday, Bengal laid out its case, addressing some of the criticisms directly. Responding to concerns that the area which they have been granted permission to mine is not a quarry zone, Bengal pointed out that quarrying had been done there during the 2001-2008 north coast highway project. It also appeared to suggest that the existing rules are being loosely applied.

“None of the [three] existing licensed quarries in St Ann fall within a quarry zone. It is also important to note that when Jose Cartellone Construcciones quarried the site, the area was not listed as a quarry zone,” the company countered. “There are 24 quarry zones and 460 quarries around the island, of which 90 or 19.5 per cent of them are within quarry zones. As of 2020 there are 121 licensed quarries, of which 25 quarries or 20.6 per cent are within quarry zones.”

It also sought to allay fears that its quarry will have a negative effect on the environment, saying the original size had been scaled back, they would comply with regulations on noise levels, there would be minimal impact on forest and biodiversity, and no impact on the underground water supply or air quality.

Bengal also attempted to assure residents who had raised objections that their concerns were being addressed. For example, the company said it will, in line with the EIA, limit blasting activity to “no more than twice per month, using licensed blasters, using blast mats to prevent rock falls, and also communicate with residents in proximity when there will be blasting activity and pre-blast surveys as per regulation”.

Bengal added, “Additionally, [the] proposed quarry will be located behind a ridge and will be minimally seen from the houses, villas, guest houses, or apartments in the area. In fact, the existing quarry face cannot be observed from the road.”

They said they will also set up NEPA-mandated avenues for complaints and grievances and are urging concerned parties to get in touch.