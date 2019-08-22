Dry spell expected to continue

THE National Water Commission (NWC) says regulation of its water supply systems will continue into September as the period of low rainfall is expected to extend beyond summer.

Acting corporate communications manager at NWC Teisha-Ann Pinnock said yesterday that projections from the Meteorological Service of Jamaica are that the dry period will continue into September.

“If the conditions continue as projected, this will have an impact on inflows into NWC facilities. There has not been any significant movement in storage in [the] Hermitage [Dam] and Mona [Reservoir]. Today's (yesterday) report shows that Mona is at 30.5 per cent and Hermitage is at 57.4 per cent,” Pinnock told the Jamaica Observer.

She said that this represents a marginal decline from Tuesday's figures.

“As a result of these conditions, the fact that we don't have enough water coming into the systems, we would have to continue the regulation of the limited supply and trucking of water to other areas,” said Pinnock.

The acting communications manager said the restrictions imposed by the NWC in May will continue until further notice.

NWC is prohibiting islandwide: irrigation and watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms; refilling or supplying of tanks, ponds, or swimming pools, and/or for use other than normal domestic services such as drinking, cooking, washing, bathing and sanitation; washing of vehicles by use of a hose; watering or washing roadways, pavements, paths, garages or outrooms; any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive quantity of water.

Pinnock said no one has so far been found in breach of the restrictions.

The prohibition notice affects 90 water supply systems, and people who disregard the notice could be liable for prosecution resulting in a fine or 30 days' imprisonment.

— Kimone Francis