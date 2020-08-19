Dubplate campaigning effective, but be mindful, says Juliet

JAMAICA Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Andrew East Rural Juliet Holness says campaigning by using dubplates, in the absence of the customary mass political meetings, is effective in piquing the interest of younger voters, but cautioned that candidates should be mindful of their messages.

Speaking with the press moments after she was nominated at the Gordon Town community centre yesterday, Holness, who was the sitting Member of Parliament for the constituency before Parliament was dissolved, said, “It's about water, roads, the young people, and what we have done about the farmers... It not just about party. I've reminded them about the work that has been done for each community and that's the approach I have taken.”

Holness, who is being challenged by the People' National Party's Joan Gordon Webley for the seat, said she has ensured that the campaign message for St Andrew East Rural reflects her values. At the same time, the JLP candidate stated that she has delivered on all the promises made to her constituents ahead of the 2016 General Election.

“I don't make false promises. It's about water... we are at a place where we are making new commitments for more delivery. I am very grateful and humbled by the support of the people of East Rural St Andrew; I feel obligated, committed, determined to continue to represent them,” she said.

Holness said the campaign trail has been executed differently due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that it has not been taxing.

“It is not a challenging campaign because a lot of work has been done in East Rural St Andrew, so it's more just moving around and touching back base with my East Rural St Andrew family so that they can still be a part of a celebratory mood, despite COVID,” she said.

The incumbent said her team continues to emphasise the importance of safety protocols and that constituents have been, for the most part, adhering.

The reception from constituents over the past four years, according to Holness, has been “phenomenal”, and her tenure has been marked by work and fulfilling commitments made at the start.

“As soon as you win, it's time to start working, and I have committed to ensure that my campaign was done through working from day one until the next time I'm nominated. For me, the election cycle is really one of celebration until election day comes, because we have put in the work and every member of East Rural feels they are part of the family. So whether you're JLP or PNP, or you don't vote, you'll feel that you have a representative for all,” she stated.