Dunn leads way with care package support for constituents

Residents of St Mary South Eastern are benefiting from an ongoing COVID-19 assistance programme run by Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn.

The presentation of packages started last week and will continue into this week, as the MP reaches out to those who have been affected by displacement or dislocation by the pandemic.

Dr Dunn and volunteers put together hundreds of items at Annotto Bay Sports Complex — the central sorting office — from where many were transported to constituents, with an emphasis on the elderly and the unemployed.

Geographically, St Mary South Eastern is among the top six largest constituencies in Jamaica. It has four political divisions — Richmond, Annotto Bay, Belfield, and Castleton.

Here are scenes from the activity: