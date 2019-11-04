Dunn paints picture of progress in St Mary SE

Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern Dr Norman Dunn has highlighted the establishment of another Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) project in the town of Annotto Bay among the several new projects that will become reality soon.

Making his maiden presentation in the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives last week, Dr Dunn, who became MP for the seat following a by-election in October 2017, said that a raft of possibilities were ahead.

Stressing that in its “heyday” of the 1960s and 1970s, St Mary South Eastern was the place where graduates would come looking for jobs, either at the Gray's Inn Sugar Estate, which transitioned into the St Mary Banana Estates; or in the cocoa industry, Dr Dunn said that the climate was good again for job seekers to show an interest.

“Let me to pause to inform the Honourable House of the latest BPO that has been established in Jamaica, Not in Kingston, not in Montego Bay, not in Mandeville, not just in St. Mary but in Southeast St Mary, my hometown of Annotto Bay and I would like to congratulate the principals, specifically Mr Roger Williamson who is also from Annotto Bay. It is capable of employing up to 500 people on three 8-hour shifts,” Dr Dunn said.

“And I want to invite all the sons and daughters who have left Southeast St Mary to return because this Government is creating the environment for you to prosper in Jamaica. And Mr Speaker, we are in discussions with another principal to set up another call centre in Annotto Bay in the near future as well as other manufacturing activities across the length and breadth of the constituency.

“But Mr Speaker, with 500 new jobs come the need for affordable housing solutions for 500 people who will create 500 families. That is why I have engaged the HAJ and NHT to build new housing schemes and solutions in Epsom and Enfield. Mr Speaker, we want people to get an education, find gainful employment, buy their own homes and build families and prosper.

“In the social and economic arena, we are assisting more and more people to launch or expand their businesses so that they can fish for themselves and feed their families. Every time I speak with a constituent, they tell me frankly that they aren't looking for handouts – but are seeking sustainable income for themselves and family,” the prominent pharmacist and businessman said.

In the area of education, Dr Dunn revealed that more young people were being assisted to get an education or skill.

For this academic year, he said, more focus was placed on the distribution of tuition grants, scholarships, book vouchers and back-to-school supplies.

“Mr Speaker, I'm happy to say 50 students were awarded tuition assistance to begin or complete their tertiary education – in a single function where family members were invited to celebrate their achievements in addition to those who received assistance throughout the year. Today, Mr Speaker, two of the students are here in the gallery, Ms Tisha Manning from the Mico University and Ms Semar Morris from the CMU.

“Mr Speaker, I also distributed grants to children who matriculated to high school in the constituency during the last graduation period. This was in addition to the normal distribution of book vouchers given to students across the constituency yearly.

“We are working to bring more HEART Trust/NTA and National Youth Service training and certification opportunities to our unattached youth across the four divisions in addition to the HOPE Programme currently in progress in the Richmond Division being executed by Councillor Richard Creary.

“Mr Speaker, I have also been improving the environment in which our young students, especially those at the primary level are learning in. That is why I have personally installed A/C units in the principal's office at the Rock River Primary School, the St Mary Technical High School, the Belfield Primary School, the Annotto Bay High School just to name a few and will soon launch a pilot to A/C the grade six classroom in one of our primary schools so that our children and teachers can engage and learn in a comfortable environment to see the impact on the pass rate,” Dr Dunn told the House.

He spoke highly of the new Chesterfield Bridge, which was officially opened last month by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“We are laying down caaypets, left, right and centre. We are building bridges, we are widening, upgrading and resurfacing roads. We are installing major water systems to deliver water to homes and farms more efficiently and effectively,” he went on.

Arising from a tour of some St Mary South Eastern communities by Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Pearnel Charles Jnr, recently, Dr Dunn told the House that he was working on improving the availability and consistent supply of water to the homes of residents who live in the rural areas of the constituency while reducing the impacts of climate change on the environment.

The communities of Top Leinster, Gibbs Hill, Scotts Hall, Platfield, Mount Vernon, Clarke castle and surrounding areas are to benefit, he said.

Dr Dunn stated that since taking office, the roads in the constituency have been “in the best shape”.

“The 600-metre Junction Road widening and upgrade project that is underway is sure to bring a major economic boost to the constituency and we are anticipating the start of the Annotto Bay Bypass that was announced by the Prime Minister that hopefully will begin in next financial year.

“The Cuffy Gully to Cane Heap Road has been completely resurfaced; the Fort George Main Road received full resurfacing after more than 50 years; the Goat Hill Road was fully resurfaced after more than 50 years; the Gibraltar Main Road received partial resurfacing; the Richmond to Grandy Hole Road; the Highgate to Clonmel Main Road, portions of the Alleppo to Richmond main Road – all received major patching; sections of the George's Hope Road, Lucky Hill Road, Belfield Pen Road, Egypt Pen Road, School Hill to Providence Road that sat in disrepair for 20, 30 or 40 years, Mr Speaker, received some form of attention to make the commute better and safer for residents,” Dr Dunn revealed.

Four farm roads were now being repaired, he also said.

The MP also called on the ministry of agriculture to provide greater support for traditional and young farmers.

Tourism too is on the priority list, according to Dr Dunn, with a special focus on improving the Castleton Botanical Gardens.

“Mr Speaker, by the look of it, things are getting Dunn in Southeast St Mary,” he remarked.

“Mr Speaker it is the honour of my life to serve the people of Southeast St Mary and I want to put on record, my deepest appreciation for the confidence they have invested in me to represent their interests, their hopes and their future in this Parliament – this is one that I will not take lightly.

“There is a renewed sense of pride and hope that is sweeping across the constituency of Southeast St Mary. More and more of our young people are finding employment, starting their own businesses or putting up a little place to call their own.

“Mr Speaker, Southeast St Mary is on the path to prosperity. Mr Speaker you can feel the wind blowing.

“New life is being pumped into communities that were neglected and abandoned for 30-plus years. People are feeling positive about their future. The young people are excited about the possibilities and can dream big once more. They can talk about their community with pride because after so many years of dilapidation, things are finally getting Dunn in Southeast St Mary by their very own son of the soil,” the MP stated.