Dunn's Christmas Road Tour

Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern Dr Norman Dunn hosted thousands of mainly children, and adults during his constituency Christmas Santa Road Tour which started December 20 and ended December 22.

The tour covered communities in all four divisions of Castleton, Annotto Bay, Belfield and Richmond. On the first day, the people of Castleton, Chesterfield, Gibbs Hill, Bottom Leinster, and Alleppo were the recipients of Christmas goodies. On December 21 the tour shifted to Paisley and Border, Platfield, Cane Heap, Fort George, and Enfield, while on December 22, the areas of Broadgate, Lewis Store, Belfield, Colloraine, Friendship Gap, and Annotto Bay were visited.

A tour of other sections of the Richmond division was set for after Christmas.