DunnCox lays off staff amid COVID-19 crunch
Local top-flight law firm DunnCox yesterday laid off all salaried employees for just over eight weeks as the financial crunch from he COVID-19 pandemic continues to hit businesses in the country.
However, the company has invited the laid off staff to apply to work on a reduced scale and with varied compensation during the period.
Notice of the firm's move was communicated to employees yesterday in what was described as a Microsoft Teams video conference.
The firm said it was forced to take the action, “given the financial challenges being experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government measures in response, and the downturn in economic activity”.
It said that notwithstanding the circumstances, it is seeking to earn whatever fees it can during the layoff period.
