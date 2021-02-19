Each constituency to get at least one major road upgraded

AT least one major road rehabilitation project will be undertaken in each constituency, in the next financial year.

This was disclosed by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for works, C Everald Warmington, in an interview with JIS News.

The minister explained that every year, Members of Parliament (MPs) are asked to identify major projects that they would like to implement in their constituency.

He said that 82 projects have been identified, to date, and although it is not possible to do all with the funds that have been allocated, he has advised the MPs that at least one per constituency will be done.

The minister pointed out that these projects are separate from road patching projects. “The aim is to reconstruct one of the roads that are in bad condition right now. There are some constituencies that have given me more than one, but at least one has to be done per constituency this year,” Warmington said.

“What we have this year we'll roll back into next year if we are unable to complete them. It depends also on what the supplementary estimates might be later in the year,” he added.

The minister said that if additional funds become available, then additional roads will be considered, especially because some constituencies really need the assistance.

Warmington said it is important for Jamaicans to see the improvement in their communities, adding that there has been vast improvement in the road conditions throughout the country in recent years.

He said that he is deliberate about responding directly to the needs of constituencies and does not necessarily wait for MPs to make representation and that he is available for persons to reach out to him about the road conditions in their communities. “The office is open to Jamaicans,” he said, adding that persons are at liberty to call or write to the minister.

“Once I receive a petition from a constituency, I advise the Member of Parliament that I have received this petition, signed by persons asking for assistance on this particular project,” he explained. The next step, he added, is to request the National Works Agency staff to go look at it, to scope it and that the project is done as quickly as possible.

“I always respond to Jamaicans when they call on me, regardless of what area it is. Once they call on the minister, I'm going to respond,” he said.