Early examination of PPVs begins today

The Transport Authority will today begin motor vehicle examinations in preparation for the renewal of road licences which expire on March 31.

According to the Transport Authority, the early start of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications when the 2020/21 road licensing period begins on February 17.

“The early commencement of motor vehicle examination is part of the Authority's thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers,” said Petra-kene Williams, manager, Corporate Communication and Customer Service at the Transport Authority in a release late last week.

“Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences,” added Williams.

She noted that the owners of public passenger vehicles, who fail to complete the renewal process by Tuesday, March 31, will see their road licences become invalid as of April 1.

In the meantime, the Transport Authority is reminding customers that conduct transactions at its Corporate Area head office, that effective February 17, it will no longer accept cash payments at this location.

Williams noted that customers may use any of the several payment facilities including Paymaster, Bill Express, the National Commercial Bank using bank vouchers, apply online, or use debit and credit cards at the office.

The Transport Authority has also issued a reminder to all new road licence applicants that they are required to have a tracking device installed on their vehicles as part of the requirement for the grant of the road licence.

Existing public passenger vehicle operators are not required to have the tracking device installed at this time.