Early Stimulation Programme helping little ones
Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson (right) presents Dandre Simpson with a backpack and certificate at the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) transitional exercise, held at Apostolic Church of Jamaica Bethel Temple, Kingston Gardens, last week. The ESP is an early intervention programme for young children (0-6 years) with various types of developmental disabilities. A total of 60 students graduated from the ESP, 50 of whom will be matriculating to primary special education and 10 students to the regular school system. (Photos: JIS)
Photo 2 - Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson (right) interacts with students at the Early Stimulation Programme transitional exercise, last week.
Photo 3 - Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson (left) presents Talique Coulson with a backpack at the Early Stimulation Programme (ESP) transitional exercise last week.
