Early warning

New head of the St Elizabeth Police Division, Superintendent Samuel Morgan says he will mix close, communicative relationships with residents with robust and efficient policing to ensure that there is no “safe haven for criminals” under his watch.

“We want to say to citizens we will be enforcing the law to its letter (and) we will be doing that (through) a zero-tolerance approach,” Morgan told local journalists during a briefing at his office last Friday.

“The parish of St Elizabeth is no safe haven for criminals. We want the parish to be safe and I am prepared to lead that charge to provide safety and security for our citizens,” added Morgan.

A 29-year veteran of the police force, Morgan replaced Superintendent Catherine Lord in mid-July. Lord was at the helm in St Elizabeth for two years.

Morgan has taken over with police statistics showing a significant uptick in murders in St Elizabeth so far this year.

Up to last Friday, there had been 16 murders since January 1, compared to 10 for the corresponding period last year.

A number of robberies and break ins across leading towns and villages in recent months have also sharpened public perception of an increase in criminal activity.

However, Morgan pointed out that St Elizabeth remained a low crime parish and one of the safer parishes and he intends to keep it that way.

The level of crime in St Elizabeth is such that “normal policing can deal with it” ,Morgan said.

Among his strategies will be to bring greater order to streets and marketplaces.

To that end, Morgan said the police will be working closely with the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation.

Morgan, St Catherine native, said he had begun discussions with Mayor of Black River Derrick Sangster, to develop a “plan” to ensure illegal vending and chaotic behaviour by transport operators are brought to an end.

He hinted that activities such as illegal vending and improper parking provide cover for criminals and made it more difficult for the police to do their jobs.

Morgan added that such behaviour hindered law-abiding citizens from freely going about their business.

He said he would be engaging with taxi operators, “in a series of discussions to ensure that parking spaces are arranged for them because they do provide a critical service”.

“But at bottom line, people must be safe and persons must be able to go about unimpeded by any (activity) that creates mayhem or prevent them from moving about freely...,” declared Morgan.

He said well-coordinated and regular foot and mobile patrols in town centres would be a cornerstone of the police approach under his watch.

According to Morgan, two-way communication with the public will be very important.

He pointed out that meetings in communities and in public places, such as churches, had already started and he was also in touch with the business community.

The police superintendent said feedback would be emphasised, with investigators required to keep in touch with crime victims, providing updates on the status of investigations.

“It's a natural part of policing that there must be feedback,” said Morgan.