East Jamaica Adventists give over $4 million in food, care packages

Despite the challenges being faced by Jamaicans since the first COVID-19 pandemic came to its shores, members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in East Jamaica (EJC) have distributed over $4 million worth of care packages to more than 9,000 individuals between the months of March and April 2020.

The families that benefited from the distribution are from the parishes of Kingston & St Andrew and St Thomas and was done through the more than 100 congregations operated by the church.

“We need to ensure that we continue to reach out to the poor, the vulnerable and the elderly in our community especially during this time, as many of them are not able to come out due to restrictions on movement due to their age,” said Pastor Eric Nathan, president of the church's eastern region. “I hope this information will dispel the myth that the church is doing nothing for the people.”

Despite not being able to meet physically in churches for worship on Sabbaths, since the Government imposed restrictions on groups of more than 10 people meeting in public spaces, the work of the church continues unabated. Worship services continue online where members join mainly via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook via livestream, but the pastors and elders continue to touch the lives of people during the week as they render assistance where needed.

Community Services Director for the Conference, Dr Lorenzo Brown said that with the onset of COVID-19 in Jamaica, the church and its institutions have had to work closer with each other to accomplish their goal of helping those in need.

“We have received financial assistance from higher organisation at Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists along with the Adventist Disaster Relief Agency (ADRA), and our Adventist-Layperson's Services and Industries (ASI),” Brown said.

Some of the items given out in the care packages included rice, flour, cornmeal, sugar, oil, sardines, mackerel along with soap and toiletries and that many of the local churches added other components like shoes and clothing where these were needed.

The church in East Jamaica Conference is shepherded by 31 pastors who are supported by over 200 elders and lay workers who keep the operation of just over 100 churches going even in the midst of COVID-19.