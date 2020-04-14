Easter curfew pictorial

The revised nightly curfew hours — 3:00 pm to 7:00 am — over the Easter weekend were generally observed by Jamaicans as the country continues to work at preventing further spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On Easter Sunday through to yesterday morning, photographer Tiffany Lue-Yen roamed the streets of capital city Kingston between 4:24 pm and 6:37 pm and captured these images.