Easy traffic flow in Portmore

Traffic police who were strategically placed at intersections in Portmore, St Catherine yesterday morning had little or nothing to do as motorists, for the most part, complied with the road code.

However, in the areas were there was no police presence, a number of unruly taxi drivers — who shunned the planned islandwide fair increase strike by their colleagues — were seen breaching the Road Traffic Act.

At 6:38 am, when the Jamaica Observer visited Dyke Road and Municipal Boulevard in the vicinity of Ackee Village three cops — two males and female — were paying keen attention to the usual long line of traffic on both thoroughfares. Traffic also flowed smoothly on Port Henderson Road, which is being widened from two to four lanes.

At 7:44 am there were no traffic snarls on Dawkins Drive as motor vehicles flowed freely onto the toll road.

Not many high school students were seen at bus stops. At the same time, primary, preparatory and basic school students were seen walking briskly in the company of their parents and guardians along a number of roads in the municipality.

At Naggo Head Primary School it appeared that some students were happy to see their favourite teacher after the two-month summer break, as they ran to her and hugged hugged her.

At Southborough Primary School students and parents waited along the corridor in the parking lot, six minutes shy of 7:30 am, for school officials to open the second gate that gives access to the classrooms.

— Racquel Porter