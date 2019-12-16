Eat a food yes, but watch what you eat this Christmas!

Here are some dietary tips which may prove useful during this Christmas season, while awaiting individual advice.

• Balance the diet with over 50 per cent of calories coming from staples: bread (from whole grain or enriched flour), wheat flour, cornmeal, dried cereals, macaroni, spaghetti, rice, porridge, banana, plantain, breadfruit, yam, potato, dasheen, coco, cassava.

• Try to consume staples which are higher in fibre (starchy fruits, roots, tubers/ground provisions) as they are absorbed slower.

• Legumes are also a good source of carbohydrate in the diet. Legumes is high in fibre and low in fat. Good examples include kidney beans, gungo/pigeon peas, other dried peas and beans, peanuts, cashew nuts.

• Try to consume vegetables daily as they are high in fibre and low in fat. Vegetables are very low in calories but very high in minerals and vitamins. For example callaloo/spinach, pak choy, string beans, pumpkin, carrot.

• Foods from animals are good sources of protein and iron but can also be high in fat. Try to consume lower fat cuts of meat and low fat milk and cheese.

• Fats, especially those from animal sources should be reduced. Try to change from animal fat to vegetable source fat but also try to reduce the total amount of fat consumed. Choose from cooking and salad oils, butter, margarine, shortening, coconut milk, nuts, avocado (pear) and ackee.

• Lastly, control intake of salt. No more than 1 teaspoon per day, especially if hypertensive or suffering from other heart conditions. Recommend less fried and high fat foods, cholesterol and saturated fats.

A happy, holy and healthy holiday season and New Year when it comes.

— Professor Dalip Ragoobirsingh