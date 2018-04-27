ECJ engages discussion about online voting

THE Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), in its efforts to advance the electoral system and address apathy among voters, invited dialogue with Krystal Tomlinson, president of the People's National Party Youth Organisation about her insights into online voting.

Tomlinson, who made the presentation last week Wednesday to commissioners and senior managers of the ECJ, recommended online voting at the national level as a strategy to woo youth voters who are disengaged from the voting process.

According to the ECJ, Tomlinson presented global models for online voting and made recommendations for its implementation locally.

Challenges to online voting were also identified during the discussion, primarily; the capital investment needed, overcoming electors' trust of a digital system and persuading persons to switch from the traditional form of voting to accepting voting by digital means.

The commissioners, who were quite receptive to the suggestion, acknowledged the challenges and recommended that the technology could be tested in localised institutional elections as a means of familiarising individuals with the process and developing trust.