ECLAC calls for new development paradigm in Caribbean amid COVID-19 pandemic

SANTIAGO, Chile (CMC) — Executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Alicia Bárcena is calling for a new development paradigm in the region that recognises social, environmental and economic interdependence.

Participating in a virtual seminar organised by the Spanish organisation Casa de América, focusing on how to face the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Latin America and the Caribbean, Bárcena said, at this time, “the need for international cooperation is more urgent on the fiscal side.

“For that reason, international financial organisations should grant favourable financing conditions to middle-income countries, with low-cost credit lines and debt relief,” she said, adding that that the current crisis is “neither a banking nor a financial one; it is a crisis of people, of the real economy.”

She noted that countries have taken measures to mitigate the economic and social effects of the pandemic, ranging from the equivalent of 0.5 per cent to 12 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), but said “this will not be enough”.

“Such measures must be reinforced by expanding fiscal space. Many countries in the region are deemed to be middle income—some of which, in the Caribbean, are already highly indebted—and, as a result, they are not granted low-cost concessional facilities, or low interest rates,” Bárcena said.

“We are calling for multilateral organisations to make loans at favourable interest rates and to provide relief to highly indebted countries, deferring their debts or forgiving them. Otherwise, the payments will be impossible and fiscal space will be compromised.”

The ECLAC chief said that Latin America and the Caribbean has a regional financial architecture “dating back a long time that should, and can, complement the efforts made by international multilateral organisations.

“Development banks are not only an important source of resources for the region's productive development and for the deepening of trade and financial integration. They are also a source of stable and counter-cyclical financing,” she said.

The ECLAC official said that the crisis the region is undergoing in 2020, with an estimated -5.3 per cent drop in GDP, “will be the worst in all its history”.

The projections also anticipate a significant deterioration in labour indicators in 2020, with nearly 12 million more unemployed people in the region, in a labour force in which 53 per cent of jobs are informal, “which is especially serious”, Bárcena said.

She said that the fall in GDP and rise in unemployment will have a direct negative impact on the income of households and on their chances of obtaining enough resources to meet basic needs.

“This will lead to 30 million more people finding themselves in situations of poverty,” she said, noting in this context some countries are protecting the workforce and income with advance payments, wage subsidies, unemployment insurance and the forgiveness or suspension of payments for basic services, such as water, electricity and natural gas.

However, she said, this is not enough, stating that “a basic income for citizens is needed that would allow for protecting the income of poor households for at least the next six months.

“ECLAC is calculating how much this basic income would cost, but we think it is both possible and urgent,” she said, stressing that the coronavirus pandemic “puts us at a civilising crossroads: either we return to a globalisation of concentration that is authoritarian, or we move towards a more democratic globalisation, with a new development paradigm that recognises social, environmental and economic interdependence.

“There are opportunities for transformative action. One of them, undoubtedly, lies in betting on regionalisation. The territory matters, we will have to figure out how to close the gaps.”

Bárcena said that Latin America and the Caribbean must “take back up its proposal for production, with industrialisation, integration and expansion of its complementarities.

“The future is going to be better, with greater technological and productive integration— a more egalitarian, just and sustainable future. We number nearly 650 million inhabitants, and we can protect ourselves to be able to manage the external shocks the region is experiencing, make new industries viable, and promote networks for production and technological research among countries and sub regions.”

The ECLAC executive secretary also called for the rethinking of “our relationship with nature in the post-pandemic period and for rebuilding a different society.

“Our planet is ailing. The new normal, post-COVID-19, cannot be the same. Family consumption will be different. “We have to think in terms of the circular economy and environmental sustainability,” Bárcena said, adding “we must rethink our relationship with nature”.