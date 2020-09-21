Ecuador volcano ash

A street sweeper truck clears volcanic ash from the runway of Jose Joaquin de Olmedo international airport in Guayaquil, Ecuador, yesterday. An intense volcanic ash fall was registered in various parts of Ecuador due to an eruption of Sangay Volcano, located in the Amazon area of the country.

