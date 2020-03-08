Education ministry funds schools for COVID-19 prep

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has come up with the money for schools to buy hand sanitisers and other material to assist with the fight against the deadly coronavirus in particular, and communicable diseases in general.

The initial payment of $30,000 to primary schools with populations below 950; and $50,000 for those with more students will be augmented based on an assessment of their needs. Each high school will also be provided with $50,000 dollars. The money was uploaded to the schools' accounts on Friday, the ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Minister with responsibility for the Education, Youth and Information portfolio, Karl Samuda says the initial payment is intended to supplement funds, which have already been allocated to schools to deal with their operational needs.

“We must emphasise that this money is to purchase sanitising material to ensure preventative measures are employed for the hours when children are in school. We expect that parents will be cooperative with the schools to protect theirs and their children's health,” Samuda said.

In the meantime, the Education Ministry is continuing its dialogue with internet service providers and other stakeholders to determine how best to make education material available to students in the event that there is an outbreak of the coronavirus – COVID-19, which may require schools to be closed.

The ministry is also broadening its discussion with education stakeholders through its Quality Education Circles to develop strategies for information sharing to ensure that students are not left disadvantaged in having access to education, in the event of a health crisis.

On Thursday, the ministry outlined an Education in Emergencies (EiE) system aimed at improving the preparedness of schools and ensuring children's right to continued education in times of crises.