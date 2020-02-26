Education ministry says PEP 2020 off to 'smooth' start
REPORTING no major issues across its six regions as the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Ability Test got under way yesterday, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information says all went smoothly.
“The exam started on time, all scripts were in place and the centres were observed to be properly arranged and the students were settled,” the ministry said in a release yesterday.
Just over 39,000 students were registered to sit the exams this year, the release said.
The second component of the Grade 6 assessment — Performance Tasks — is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 19 and Friday, March 20. This will be followed by the Curriculum-Based Tests, which are set for Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24, 2020.
PEP replaced the national high school entrance examination, the Grade Six Achievement Test. The curriculum is designed to sharpen critical thinking skills and is intended to facilitate a more complete profile of academic performance.
