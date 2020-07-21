Education ministry shuts down CAP at CMU; CAP-YES also terminated

THE education ministry has advised Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) to cease intake for two programmes administered by its Faculty of Advanced Skills and Professional Development, including the Career Advancement Programme (CAP).

The occupational associate degree programme is also being terminated, as well as the HEART Trust/NSTA-funded CAP-Youth Empowerment Services (YES), which has become embroiled in controversy surrounding contractual arrangements.

Acting permanent secretary in the ministry Dr Grace McLean told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the decision was taken to give CMU an opportunity to assess its programmes in the faculty “and to reorganise and align to their regular programmes, and to streamline the structure of all programmes of that nature”.

She said the directive was to complete the course for those already in training and have them certified, but that no new group has been approved since last year. The permanent secretary also noted that the CAPYES is the sole initiative of the CMU.

Deputy principal of the CMU Professor Ibrahim Ajaguna said the activities under the programmes should be wrapped up by December.

The three programmes are the major courses operated out of the Faculty of Advanced Skills and Professional Development, which suggests that there could be implications for the unit overall, but Ajaguna said he could not speak to a phased closure of the faculty.

He told the Observer that the university is conducting a general rationalisation study, and that until that assessment is complete, he could not confirm whether any faculty will be adversely affected.

“The university is taking a keen interest in re-establishing a structure that benefits the university. The [CAP] continues with other institutions,” he noted.

The original CAP continues in more than 100 secondary schools and approximately 45 private institutions, tertiary and community colleges, Dr McLean advised.

The deputy principal explained that the former CMU board felt that the institution should stick to its core focus of shipping, logistics and security.

“They felt there was no reason for us to get involved with programmes of that nature, even though we say it is a very important programme for the nation, dealing with at-risk youth and so on,” he said. He further added, “But, at the same time, the council [board] doesn't want that to affect our mainstream programme.”

Ajaguna said the termination of the programmes would not affect the current cohort, and that the assisted degree programme would be completed by the end of summer.

The CAP was introduced in 2010 under the ministry's Alternative Pathways to Secondary Education Programme and is offered to people up to age 29, extending a lifeline to at-risk and unattached youth for education and skills development.