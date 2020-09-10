EduFocal launches online PEP Academy

Edufocal , a Jamaican online educational platform, has added another product to its suite of learning solutions, EduFocal Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Academy.

The product, which is for grades four to six students, was launched on Monday.

PEP Academy is designed to make learning fun and interactive for students and help prepare them to excel in their PEP assessments.

It is expected to provide students with access to online classes, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm, after-school classes, and a daily homework centre for additional help with problem topics.

The programme will also offer weekly live extra-curricular activities, a learning lab with timed quizzes, practice tests, and more than 23,000 practice questions.

At the launch, co-founder and chief executive officer of EduFocal, Gordon Swaby, said: “EduFocal's PEP Academy is the result of discussions, thoughts, ideas, and concerns of parents for the need to provide a long-term online learning solution that meets the educational needs of their children.”

He said PEP Academy is not a short-term solution.

“It was always in the pipeline, however, with the current pandemic, we accelerated the initiative to meet the educational needs of our students,” Swaby explained. “At EduFocal, we believe in a blended-learning approach and believe that this approach will be a major part of the education system in Jamaica and the world, which is why we are committed to infusing technology to enhance the education process.”

He said, too, that the new programme is fully aligned with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information's curriculum, and that classes will commence on September 14, where students will be taught the core PEP subjects: language arts, mathematics, science, social studies, and mental ability and performance task.

The CEO also said the EduFocal team is looking to expand the PEP Academy platform to accommodate grades one to three students in the future. However, among its more immediate undertakings is the addition of features that will provide one-on-one learning support and support for children with special needs.

– Shanae Stewart