EIA for proposed mining near Cockpit Country not ready for public consultation, says NEPA

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says that the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for proposed mining in St Ann and Trelawny by Noranda Jamaica Bauxite Partners II is being reviewed and as such no mining will be allowed in the areas until a decision is taken by the Natural Resources Conservation Authority and the Town and Country Planning Authority.

According to NEPA, the draft EIA report for the proposed mining operations for Special Mining Lease (SML) 173 was received from the consultants — Conrad Douglas and Associates Limited — during July 2019.

“The preliminary review of the report is underway, specifically to gauge its compliance with the agreed Terms of Reference (ToR) jointly developed by the critical agencies of the government, namely: NEPA, Forestry Department, Jamaica National Heritage Trust, Water Resources Authority and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation and the consultants,” NEPA said in a news release.

The agency said it has determined that the ToR has not been properly complied with, and as such the EIA report is not ready for the widest circulation. In addition, the agency has mandated that further public consultation he held.

Sections of the Cockpit Country which fall outside of the protected area are in the Special Mining Lease 173, a fact that has created controversy as the Government has been warned by environmentalists not to allow mining in the forested area which is home to endemic flora, fauna and wildlife.

Yesterday, NEPA explained that receipt of the draft EIA Report is the first step in the multi-layered review process. “The process involves internal review to verify compliance with the ToR and the comprehensive review of the biological, physical and socio-economic assessment and analysis, analysis of alternatives for the project, identification of potential adverse impacts and recommended mitigation actions. This is then followed by widescale circulation, public consultation/participation to be followed by final review,” NEPA said.

It added that the projected timeline to complete the final review, to include public consultations and preparation of a submission, is not possible before December 2019.

The environmental agency explained that an EIA is conducted at the early stage of a development project as a multi-disciplinary tool and approach to determine feasibility and impact of the project on the environment.

“It is completed based on a prepared ToR with specific factors, including but not limited to the level of technology employed in the operation of the project. It takes into consideration any environmental consequences, both beneficial and adverse, and the possible solutions to mitigate said adverse impacts,” NEPA said, adding that EIAs may include an Archeological Impact Assessment of the potential impact on material archeological and cultural heritage in the environment.

The agency also explained that it may require an EIA under Section 10 of the NRCA Act and there is a clear and transparent process that guides the determination of whether or not an EIA is required.

But NEPA also cautioned that “the requirement for and acceptance of a completed EIA does not mean that the permit or licence application will be automatically approved. It means that the conditions of the agreed ToR have been met in the EIA, which will allow consultations and deliberations to commence”.

The State agency also pointed out that EIAs, once accepted, are published on its website at www.nepa.gov.jm.

Added NEPA: “With respect to this project, public consultation for the EIA is required. This involves the staging of a public meeting where findings of the EIA are presented, followed by a 21-day period within which members of the public can submit comments on the EIA to the agency. These comments are deliberated on by the NRCA for a decision as to whether the permit or licence should be granted or denied.”