Elbows up for Kingsway schools

Josiah Dicarlo (left) elbows co-chair of the Planning Committee, Keith Nugent, while looking on (from left) are Principal of Kingsway Prep and High School, Alethia Williams; Britney Latouche and Dr Donna Brown, education director, East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

Occasion was an event to launch a fund-raising drive for Kingsway schools to build a computer laboratory at the school in St Andrew, held at East Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists recently.

Vascular surgeon and globetrotting activist Dr Julius Garvey and South African business leader Dr Makaziwe Mandela will join leading Kingsway alumni and other key leaders to announce a global initiative to raise funds to support Kingsway High School.

Garvey is the son of the iconic Marcus Mosiah Garvey and Mandela is the oldest daughter of the revered Nelson Mandela, former president of the Republic of South Africa.

Born in Jamaica, Garvey attended Wolmer's Boy's, School in Kingston and is passionate about the education of Jamaica's children. “The work of my father continues as we strengthen our resolve to educate our children, and now, more than ever, this is a sacred trust,” Dr Garvey stated.