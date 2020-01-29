Elderly man dies after reportedly hit by JUTC bus
THE Kingston Central Police have launched an investigation into the death of a pedestrian after he was reportedly struck by a Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) bus on the weekend in downtown Kingston.
He has been identified as Daryl Wright, 73, a resident of 11 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas.
The accident occurred at East Parade in the vicinity of the Coke Methodist Church, according to the JUTC.
“...Around 3:25 pm Saturday, January 25, 2020, the bus was heading south along East Parade in the right lane and on reaching the Coke Methodist Church, the driver said he suddenly heard an impact to the right side of the bus. He said that upon hearing the sound he quickly stopped the bus and found out that an elderly male pedestrian had been hit and that he had fallen to the roadway,” said a JUTC release.
Police took the injured pedestrian to hospital for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
