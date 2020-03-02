Election centre ready to monitor voting process

The election centre for today's by-election in Clarendon South Eastern is to be housed at the Electoral Office of Jamaica's (EOJ) regional branch on Manchester Avenue in May Pen.

Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown, at the invitation of the EOJ, will operate the election centre from 7 am and will keep it open until after polls close.

The election centre is responsible for monitoring both electoral and political activities during the day. It will be co-chaired by the Director of Elections Glasspole Brown, and Parchment Brown.

The Jamaica Defence Force, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Broadcasting Commission, the National Integrity Action, the Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches, and Citizens Action for Free and Fair Elections, will also have representatives at the election centre.

“We are prepared and ready to ensure that this by-election is free and fair,” said Parchment Brown.

“We will each be in regular contact with our partners on the ground, at polling stations, and around the community to monitor activity and promote smooth, accessible voting. We want to see a day when those who will be out can exercise their right to vote or go about their business in a free and safe environment,” added Parchment Brown.