Electoral Commission says it's ready for polls
THE Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ), following a meeting yesterday, says it is 98 per cent ready for Monday's voting by members of the security forces and election workers, as well as the holding of the general election on September 3.
According to the ECJ, it is confident about managing the general election, which will be guided by established protocols derived from World Health Organization COVID-19 standards, as well as the outcome of meetings held with the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Attorney General's Chambers.
To ensure the safety of the electorate, the ECJ said it has established a COVID-19 protocol, which will see the deployment of 7,400 sanitation officers dedicated to keep the voting process sanitised across the 2,200 polling station locations.
“The established protocols will see the use of mandatory thermometer checks, wearing of masks, continuous sanitisation procedures, social distancing and the single use of voting pencils by electors,” said the ECJ, in its bid to ensure a free, fair and safe general election.
