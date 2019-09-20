Electric vehicle policy coming soon

THE Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology is seeking to complete an electric vehicle policy and promulgate regulations under the Electricity Act.

Energy Minister Fayval Williams made the disclosure on day two of the Engineers' Week 2019 Conference at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, this week.

The electric vehicle policy will create an enabling environment for the use of the technology in the public transportation space, said the minister.

Electric vehicles are believed to be significantly cleaner and safer for the environment than traditional gasoline vehicles.

Minister Williams noted that in addition to the policy and regulatory framework, local power company, Jamaica Public Service will be installing charging stations in the coming year as part of the necessary infrastructure to accommodate electric vehicles.

“The energy sector is constantly changing. Not only are we exploring the possibilities of alternative energy sources, we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that electric vehicles are part of our future. Many countries in the world have made policy statements on the intention to embrace electric vehicles and move away from internal combustion engines,” she said.

The conference, organised by the Jamaica Institution of Engineers (JIE) is in observance of Engineers' Week from September 15 to 21 under the theme: 'Engineering: A Collaborative Approach to Development.'

The event, which ends today, includes presentations from a number of local and international public and private sector stakeholders. Topics include fire prevention planning for buildings; engineering ethics; and storm drainage installation best practices.