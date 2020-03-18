Electronic submissions for Manchester fraud trial
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Online court proceedings, distancing between each person present in court, and the restricting of public attendance to only the media, were the instructions of Parish Judge Ann Marie Grainger here on Monday, in light of the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Judge Grainger is hearing the last of closing arguments before she delivers her verdict in the high-profile $400-million Manchester Municipal Corporation fraud case.
She had the ready agreement of the Crown and defence counsel, when she announced the new arrangements at the James Warehouse Plaza in the Mandeville town centre — a makeshift alternative court venue — since fire damaged the Manchester parish courthouse last November.
The court will not meet again until May 15 at the Porus courthouse, at which time, the judge said, she expects to deliver a verdict.
Meanwhile, starting Friday, March 20, the Crown will transmit its submissions by e-mail to the defence for their response by the end of this month, and for both submissions to be sent to the judge for her consideration.
The Crown's submissions will be in response to the unsworn statements last month by each of the seven accused, declaring their innocence in relation to the charges.
The defendants are Sanja Elliott, former deputy superintendent of road and works at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, his wife Tashagaye and his mother Myrtle Elliott; former municipal corporation employees David Harris and Kendale Roberts; Dwayne Sibblies, a construction worker; and Radcliffe McLean, a former bank teller.
Elwardo Elliott, Sanja's father, was freed by the court, in January, of charges related to the alleged conspiracy.
— Jonathan Morrison
