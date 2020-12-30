Embassy prioritising DNA testing for some immigrant visa cases

Q: Is the US Embassy scheduling DNA sample collection appointments?

A: Yes, we are carefully prioritising immigrant visa cases that have an approved request for expedited processing or meet one of the mission-critical exceptions for visa processing. You will be contacted by embassy staff when an appointment for testing is available. For cases impacted by Presidential Proclamation 10014, the proclamation is set to expire on December 31, 2020. We will contact you when we are able to process DNA requests for cases in this category.

If you are awaiting a DNA testing appointment for an expedited or mission-critical case that is not currently impacted by Presidential Proclamation 10014, or had your appointment cancelled in March or April, please look out for a call from the embassy. We have a significant backlog of cases and are working diligently to address the delay. We appreciate your patience.

Q: How is this service impacted by COVID-19?

A: Everyone's health and safety are our top priorities. If you or someone in your household is sick, please do not come to the embassy. Also, if you have recently come to the island from abroad, you will be required to complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine before you will be admitted for your appointment. The US Embassy has put in place stringent protocols to protect applicants in the waiting areas, including limiting the number of people at one time to permit adequate social distancing, requiring the wearing of cloth face coverings, and providing hand sanitiser. The nurse who performs the DNA swab wears personal protective equipment.

Q: Why does the embassy suggest DNA testing?

A: Certain immigrant visa petitions, non-immigrant visa applications, or US passport cases require an applicant to demonstrate a biological relationship to a US citizen, legal permanent resident (LPR), or other beneficiary. Such a relationship can usually be demonstrated adequately by documentary or other evidence — birth certificates, family photos showing the subjects together over time, etc. However, in some cases, an applicant's evidentiary information may not be available or sufficient to convince a consular officer of the biological relationship. In those cases, the officer may request a DNA test to confirm the relationship.

Please note that such testing is entirely voluntary. All costs of testing and related expenses must be borne by the petitioner or beneficiary and paid to the laboratory in advance. In addition, submitting to testing does not guarantee issuance of a visa.

Q: Are there any issues I should be aware of?

A: It is a common misconception that DNA kits can be bought anywhere, including at Andrews Memorial Hospital in Kingston. All DNA testing must be performed at a US Embassy or consulate if taken outside of the United States. Parties within the United States must be tested at an AABB-accredited lab. If you have a specific case question, please e-mail kingstondnatesting@state.gov

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov Keep on top of Embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.