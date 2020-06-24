Embassy resumes limited services to US citizens

Q: Is the Consular section open? I am a US citizen, when can I renew my passport?

A: US Embassy Kingston is pleased to announce the resumption of limited routine services to US citizens. These services include:

Passport Services

The Department of State has resumed passport operations domestically. The processing and shipping of new, full-validity passports have resumed on a limited basis during phase one of the department's reopening plan.

Customers who wish to apply for a full-validity passport can now make an appointment online. Make a passport appointment online at jm.usembassy.gov

Consular Reports of Birth Abroad

US Embassy Kingston is now able to resume scheduling of Consular Reports of Birth Abroad (CRBAs). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be processing delays for CRBAs. If you would like to schedule an appointment for a Consular Report of Birth Abroad, please e-mail KingstonCRBA@state.gov

Q: What about immigrant visas?

A: We are now processing IR-1, CR-1, IR-2, and CR-2 applications as mission-critical cases. Those are the visa classes for spouses and minor children (under 21 years of age) of US citizens. The immigrant visa unit is working to reschedule appointments for applicants in these visa classes who had their previously scheduled appointments cancelled in March and April.

Q: When will you begin processing non-immigrant visas?

A: We continue to process cases deemed mission-critical, such as visas for certain H-2 applicants and some medical professionals, as well as emergency visa requests. For emergency appointments, we are considering requests for truly urgent and dire cases, such as family emergencies or medical necessity. We are also processing all eligible interview waiver cases, including B1/B2 and C1/D.

Additional information about the embassy's consular services can be found online at jm.usembassy.gov. If you have a specific question regarding your case, please e-mail the appropriate unit so we can best assist you:

• American Citizen Services: KingstonACS@state.gov;

• Immigrant Visas: KingstonIV@state.gov;

• Non-Immigrant Visas: KingstonNIV@state.gov.

The latest information on our operating status can be found on our website at www.jm.usembassy.gov or by visiting www.travel.state.gov. Keep on top of embassy news on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter . We also answer general consular questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.