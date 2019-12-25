Emmett Park comes alive as 1,200 sing, pray and enjoy Christmas meals

EMMETT Park in Kingston came alive last Friday as Food For the Poor (FFP), in partnership with the Salvation Army, hosted its annual treat for indigent Jamaicans.

The more than 1,200 disadvantaged Jamaicans, some homeless, who were transported from different parishes, gathered in comfort to enjoy a hot meal and lively entertainment in a relaxed environment, as they sang and prayed together. They were later presented with gift packages containing food and general items, courtesy of both charities.

The event was one in a series of activities organised by FFP to bring cheer and hope to the less fortunate during Christmas time. On Tuesday, December 17, it was the younger generation who were treated by Food For the Poor when approximately 800 children and their caregivers from 27 children's homes across the island gathered on the West Lawn of King's House, under the organisation's Angels Of Hope programme.

A highlight of the day's activities was the talent concert in which singers and musicians from among the group performed. They were backed by Food For the Poor Band, led by bandmaster Jeffery Brown. Two performers who thrilled the crowd were Florence Walker, who played the harmonica, and Viveta Davy, who revealed that her amazing voice has been trained as a result of her many years of being lead singer on her church choir.

Craig Moss-Solomon and Kivette Silvera, directors of Food For The Poor, brought greetings to those gathered at Emmett Park for the cheerful occasion. “For us, you are part of the extended family of Food For The Poor and the Salvation Army. This event is about you and for you,” said the FFP representatives.

Majors Paulette and Selburne Laing of the Salvation Army also brought greetings.

The organisers thanked partners, sponsors and volunteers, including the Salvation Army, staff of Food For the Poor, the Jamaica Defence Force, Tank-Weld and Wisynco. Appreciation was also extended to students from St George's College, as well as the Immaculate Conception and Merl Grove high schools, which helped ensure the smooth and orderly serving of meals and handing over of gift packages.