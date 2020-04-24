Energy company donates care packages to health workers

NEW Fortress Energy, through its foundation, recently donated care packages to health care workers on the 'COVID-19 wards' at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine and the May Pen General Hospital in Clarendon.

It is among a number of corporate entities which have been expressing its appreciation to health care workers on the front line trying to save lives because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are immensely proud to join Jamaicans in recognising and saluting all of our hard-working and dedicated health care workers who are risking their lives and health on the front line every day. It's most heart-warming to see how the entire nation, led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Minister Tufton, and the entire Government body continue to stand behind them,” said Verona Carter, vice-president for public affairs at New Fortress Energy.

“As we continue to go through this global pandemic, we recognise that how we come out on the other side is hugely dependent on how we go through it together, and so we are proud to be playing our part,” Carter added.

New Fortress Energy Foundation also recently announced that it was providing care packages for the most vulnerable families in the Old Harbour Bay and the Hayes refinery communities over a three-month period. The packages are being delivered on a biweekly basis, starting March 25.

Attending the respective distributions were Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, who attended the Spanish Town handover and William Shagoury, custos of Clarendon, who attended that for the May Pen Hospital. Representatives from Food for the Poor also attended.

Dr Tufton, commenting on the initiative, said: “Our health care workers are the true heroes in the fight against COVID-19, selflessly risking their lives on the front line daily to ensure that lives are saved. Quite frankly, we cannot thank them enough for the work they have and continue to do, but it does bring joy to see Jamaica standing behind them and making efforts to thank them through kind gestures like this. So, on behalf of the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Government of Jamaica, I would like to thank New Fortress Energy for showing their appreciation to our heroes and for highlighting to all of Jamaica that every one counts in the fight against COVID-19.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Custos Shagoury said: “We are inspired by the dedication and compassion of all our health care professionals across the island, especially during this time. Even with their own families at home, they continue to work long hours, and they remain dedicated to helping to restore health among the population. On behalf of the entire parish of Clarendon, we sincerely thank New Fortress Energy for their generosity towards our health care professionals at the May Pen Hospital.”