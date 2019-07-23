English Freemasons install new district grand master for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands

Attorney and distinguished Freemason Dwight Reece was last Saturday installed as the new district grand master for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, in a ceremony marked by pomp and pageantry at the AC Hotel Kingston in St Andrew.

Conducted by Peter Geoffrey Lowndes, pro grand master for the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE), the ceremony was attended by local and foreign Freemasons from the three constitutions — English, Scottish and Irish — including the district grand masters from the Bahamas, Turks, Bermuda, Guyana, Barbados and the eastern Caribbean, Sierra Leone and The Gambia, Nigeria, as well as the deputy district grand master of Trinidad and Tobago.

The UGLE's Grand Director of Ceremonies Charles Hopkinson-Wolley, as well as Grand Secretary Dr David Staples, who is also the UGLE's chief executive officer, participated in the ceremony.

Reece, in his address after the installation, thanked his predecessor Walter Scott, who served in the post from 2009, other Freemasons who both mentored and helped him over the years, as well as the team that managed the ceremony.

He also pledged to continue the work of his predecessors in extending charity to the needy and moulding young masons to continue contributing to the development of their country.

The installation ceremony was followed by a celebratory banquet at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.