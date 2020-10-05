English Premier League points table

English Premier League table after Sunday's matches Teams P W D L Gf Ga Pts Everton 4 4 0 0 12 5 12 Aston Villa 3 3 0 0 11 2 9 Leicester 4 3 0 1 12 7 9 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 Liverpool 4 3 0 1 11 11 9 Tottenham 4 2 1 1 12 5 7 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 10 6 7 Leeds 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 Newcastle 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 West Ham 4 2 0 2 8 4 6 Southampton 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 Crystal Palace 4 2 0 2 5 7 6 Wolves 4 2 0 2 4 7 6 Man City 3 1 1 1 6 7 4 Brighton 4 1 0 3 8 10 3 Man Utd 3 1 0 2 5 11 3 West Brom 4 0 1 3 5 13 1 Burnley 3 0 0 3 3 8 0 Sheff Utd 4 0 0 4 1 6 0 Fulham 4 0 0 4 3 11 0 Key - P=played, W=won, D=drawn, L=lost, Gf=goals for, Ga-goals against, Pts-points

