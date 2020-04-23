Entrepreneurs encouraged to focus on their brand
ENTREPRENEURS are being encouraged to remain focused on their brand's core values to achieve continued success for their business.
Speaking at the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) virtual 'JBDC In Concert', under the theme 'Building a Brand', recently, chief executive officer of Point Global Javette Nixon emphasised the importance of entrepreneurs building a brand.
“The idea of building a brand is about authenticity, it is about delivering, not necessarily what the mass market would want but being laser-focused on adding value to who you are trying to represent. To build a brand you need to have certain brand elements in place, such as the name of your enterprise, the reason for choosing that name should be clear, the signage and packaging that you use,” he explained.
Another presenter at the webinar, CEO, Bresheh Enterprises, Randy McLaren, said entrepreneurs staying true to the core purpose of their branding is crucial to maintaining an emotional connection with consumers.
“When people understand what you stand for, they tend to want to support you more, especially in this day and age where people are buying on value, how you are taking care of your staff, your environment and customers,” he added.
According to McLaren, building a brand by giving each consumer a memorable product and experience is important to increasing the reach of the business.
JBDC In Concert is a weekly series of webinars organised by the JBDC to assist micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises and to enhance the development of the cultural and creative industries.
The JBDC's business development experts, as well as select partners from other public and private sector entities, are presenters at the weekly series.
The JBDC is the Government's business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.
— JIS
