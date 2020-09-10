Entries invited for 'COVID ah kip' social media competition

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is inviting creatives, aged 18 to 35, to submit original videos for its 'COVID AH KIP' social media competition, aimed at encouraging the wearing of masks and adherence to social distancing.

Participants stand to win attractive prizes, including having their work used as part of an advertising campaign to control and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Communications officer at the ministry, Stacy Wright, told JIS News that the competition is geared at building awareness among Jamaicans about COVID-19 and engaging the population on key measures in the fight against the virus.

She said that the ministry wants to capture the public's interest and provide an avenue for the appropriate behaviour to be practised.

The winning video, she noted, “will be used to assist our ongoing educational efforts to make the Jamaican population more aware of their role and responsibility towards minimising the impact of COVID-19 in Jamaica”.

Interested individuals are required to submit a one-minute original video on the wearing of masks or physical distancing, along with a completed entry form. Entries should be submitted to themohgovjm@gmail.com no later than Friday, September 11.

The videos must show a depth of understanding of the COVID-19 health protocols.

All videos will be screened by a group of panellists based on theme, originality, creativity and content.

Ten videos that pass the screening phase will be posted to the ministry's Instagram and Facebook pages on September 16, and the top three will be selected based on “likes” by the public.

The entry forms for the 'COVID AH KIP' social media competition are available at www.moh.gov.jm.