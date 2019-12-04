EOJ officials to observe Dominica elections

TWO officials from the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) will join the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Election Observation Mission to the general election in Dominica, which is scheduled for Friday.

Andrew Smith and Rohan Porter, regional managers in the Field Operations Department of the EOJ, will observe the elections as members of the Caricom team. Both representatives, according to a release from the Electoral Commission of Jamaica, have extensive experience in electoral management and administration.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown said it is uncommon for the Caricom Secretariat to invite more than one representative, and considers this opportunity a privilege.

“Usually, Caricom asks for one representative to serve as part of their observation mission. However, due to our reputation and the integrity of the work of the EOJ as it relates to election administration, we have been asked at short notice to provide two officials for the delegation to Dominica,” he said.

Brown added that it is always considered an honour to be asked to participate in election observation missions.

“Participating in this mission not only allows for external certification of Dominica's elections, but it is a valuable experience for us at the EOJ,” he said.

The Caricom delegation will carry out its functions from December 2 to December 8.